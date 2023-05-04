East African crude oil pipeline: Campaigners warn of environmental and human disaster

A huge fossil fuel project in East Africa has sparked fierce push back .The East african crude oil pipe line or eacop will transport oil along a 1,443km heated pipeline operated by France's Total Energy and spanning from Uganda to the Tanzanian coast. The first exports are slated for 2025 but the financing of the project is still up in the air. A string of banks and insurers have refused their bavking. Environmental groups warn the project's a global warming, ecological and human rights disaster. Supporters say its key to Uganda's plans to capitalise on untapped oil reserves. For more, FRANCE 24 is joined by Baraka Lenga, a Tanzanian Climate change scientist who's fiercly opposed to Eacop.