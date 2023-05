Mayotte: Drought and water cuts bring misery to French island

02:31 A stream in Koungou, Mayotte, on May 27, 2023. © AFP

Systemic problems in infrastructure and the worst drought seen since 1997 have combined to create a dire shortage of running water on the island of Mayotte, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean. Residents currently face having their water shut off from 5pm to 7am three times a week, a situation likely to become even worse when the summer arrives.