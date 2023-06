'We can't trust them': Anti-Russia sentiment grows in Finland

02:29

Finland shares a 1,300-kilometre border with Russia. During the Cold War and until recently, its so-called "Finlandisation" doctrine meant neutrality, but the war in Ukraine has changed everything. Today, Finland is on its guard. Anti-Russian sentiment runs strong among the population, which has not forgotten the country's previous armed conflicts with Moscow, as FRANCE 24’s team on the ground reports.