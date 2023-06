Ex-US Vice President Mike Pence files paperwork to launch 2024 presidential bid

01:33 Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during US Senator Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride event in Des Moines, Iowa on June 3, 2023. © Charlie Neibergall, AP

Former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork on Monday declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump, just two years after their time in the White House ended with an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and Pence fleeing for his life.