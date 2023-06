Finland: Inside the world's first ‘nuclear graveyard'

02:20 A tunnerl inside the Onkalo repository for nuclear waste in Finland. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

A vast network of tunnels 400 metres underground that has been under construction for nearly 20 years will soon begin operating as the world's first spent nuclear fuel disposal facility – locking away radioactive uranium deep beneath the Earth's surface for thousands of years. It is hoped the Onkalo facility in Finland will provide a solution to the problem of how to safely store the world's nuclear waste.