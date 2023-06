Ivory Coast unveils new environmental code to tackle plastic pollution

01:40

To mark World Environment Day, Ivory Coast's Minister of the Environment, Jean-Luc Assi, and the Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Inger Andersen, held a press conference on the implementation of a new environmental code against plastic pollution in the country. FRANCE 24's Sophie Lamotte reports from Abidjan, Ivory Coast.