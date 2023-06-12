'Children of the bush,' lost 40 days in Colombian Amazon, found alive

'Children of the bush,' lost 40 days in Colombian Amazon, found alive (2023)

"The only thing they had in mind was to eat,” says Henry Guerrero, a member of the rescue group, regarding the first words uttered by the four children missing for 40 days in the Colombian jungle when they were found. After wandering alone for more than a month, the Huitoto Indigenous children aged 13, nine, five, and one were rescued and airlifted out of the Amazon on Friday, and were recovering two days later in a military hospital in the capital Bogota.