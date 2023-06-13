Donald Trump charged with mishandling secret files: What will happen?

01:49

Former US President Donald Trump will make his first court appearance in an historic criminal case. Trump stands accused of retaining classified documents and attempting to hide them from investigators who demanded them back. Trump will answers to 37 felony counts. The case marks a watershed moment for a Justice Department that has never before brought charges against a former president. FRANCE 24's James Mulholland reports.