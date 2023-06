Donald Trump to appear in court: Ex-US President faces 37 federal charges

They started gathering bright and early. Supporters and opponents of Donald Trump squaring off outside the court house in Miami where he's due to become the first former U-S president to be hit with a federal indictment, this over classified documents he took with him when he left office some top secret. FRANCE 24's correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani tells us more from Miami.