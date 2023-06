Donald Trump to appear in court: How damaging is this politically for the former US President?

04:38 © france 24

Video by: Angela DIFFLEY

Donald Trump makes his first appearance in a Miami federal court on Tuesday facing 37 counts related to the mishandling and retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. FRANCE 24's International Affairs editor Angela Diffley tells us more about how these charges will impact Donald Trump.