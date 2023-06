US-Montana climate change lawsuit: Activists sue state for role in global warming

Video by: Solange MOUGIN

A landmark trial centered on the effects of climate change is underway in the US state of Montana. 16 young people are suing the state for failing to protect the environment. The case is the first in a series of similar legal challenges pending in a number of other states. FRANCE 24's Solange Mougin has more.