‘We have been forgotten’: People in northern Peru grapple with dengue outbreak

Families bid farewell to loved ones who died of dengue fever, others remain hospitalised while health brigades fumigate homes in the northern Peruvian towns of Piura and Sullan. The country is facing a vast epidemic of mosquito-transmitted dengue fever, which claimed 79 lives and infected 79,159 people in 2023, the highest figure since 2017. Dengue and other diseases such as chikungunya spread by the A. aegypti mosquito are spreading far faster and further amid climate change, according to the World Health Organization.