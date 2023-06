White gold? Lithium boom comes to Brazil's 'misery valley'

03:33 A lithium mine in Brazil's Jequitinhonha valley. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

The Jequitinhonha valley in southeastern Brazil is one of the poorest places in the country, earning it the nickname 'misery valley'. But now, the region finds itself on the cusp of a lithium mining boom that could transform its fortunes, though not all are convinced the local population will benefit.