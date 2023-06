Dogs and cats: Washington, DC’s ‘new’ cure for rats

02:35 rats washington © France24

Video by: Gaëlle FONSECA

Because of warming winters, a rising population, and the outdoor dining areas made permanent after the Covid pandemic, Washington, DC is one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. Instead of hiring pest-control teams, locals are finding that dogs and cats are their best allies in the fight against rats.