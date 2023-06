'It eats up your flesh': 'Tranq', the new drug worsening America's opioid epidemic

03:00 Drug user Martin shows wounds on his legs he says were caused by unknowingly using drugs containing xylazine. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Xylazine, an animal sedative, known by the street name 'tranq', is adding a new and horrific twist to the opioid crisis that has swept the US in recent years. The drug is increasingly being mixed with highly addictive fentanyl, often without users' knowledge, and causes a gruesome side effect: rotting flesh and wounds that don't heal.