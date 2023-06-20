Missing Titanic submersible: What we know about the search-and-rescue mission

08:55 © France24

The US Coast Guard is still searching for the submersible "Le Titan," a missing tourist submarine in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of North America. The submarine was engaged in an expedition to visit the Titanic wreckage zone with five people on board. FRANCE 24's Julia Sieger tells us more about the Science segment and is joined by Jamie Pringle, Reader in Forensic Geoscience at Keele University.