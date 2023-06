Missing Titanic tourist sub has 'about 40 hours' of oxygen left, says US Coast Guard

01:59 In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. AP

A deep-diving tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board has "about 40 hours of breathable air" left, captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard said Tuesday.