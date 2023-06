American women turn to an abortion hotline amid bans

Video by: Gaëlle FONSECA

As a doctor, Linda Prine was used to provide abortions for 30 years. But in 2019, restrictions to the procedure in some US states started to increase. She decided to respond by helping create a hotline to provide support to women managing their abortions outside the medical system. With about 70 other volunteers, Prine now responds to an ever-increasing number of calls since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in 2022.