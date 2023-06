‘Underwater noises’ detected during Titanic tourist sub search, US Coast Guard says

02:49 This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. © OceanGate Expeditions via AP

Rescuers searching for a missing tourist submersible near the wreck of the Titanic have detected "underwater noises" in the search area, the US Coast Guard said Wednesday, with oxygen for the five on board rapidly running out more than two days after they lost contact.