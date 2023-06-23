French basketball star Victor Wembanyama drafted number 1 by San Antonio spurs

There was no surprise as to who was the first pick at the top of the NBA draft in New York. The San Antonio Spurs took 19yo Victor Wembanyama from France. It's not that he is just 2.24 meters tall, but he shoots and dribbles unusually well for his size. He's widely seen as the best prospect since Lebron James two decades ago. Wemby, as he is often called, teared up as he left the stage with his Spurs cap on and hugged his siblings. The Spurs have had a strong history with French players, including Tony Parker and Boris Diaw, both of whom won championships with the team. Fans hoping Wemby may restore the franchise to that former glory. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Texas, Wassim Cornet, repports from San Antonio.