Missing titanic tourist sub: Families express 'profond grief' and pay tribute to those killed

01:55

The families of those who died on the sub have spoken of their 'profound grief' at learning of the loss of their loved ones. The aunt of the 19-year-old student who was on board the Titan sub, has said her nephew had been 'terrified' about taking the trip but went along with the expedition as a Father's Day gift to his dad. FRANCE 24's Nick Rushworth tells us more.