Guatemala elections: Low vote turnout indicates 2nd presidential runoff ahead

02:23

Front runners in Guatemala's presidential election will be heading to an August run-off. The first round of the vote was marred by a low turnout. Growing insecurity is a main concern for the country's residents with a vast majority fearing the threat of gang violence. Schools sometimes are forced to shut to prevent the forcible recruitment of students. FRANCE 24's correspondents James Cotter, Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.