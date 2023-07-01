The Supreme Court issues its biggest rulings of the year

01:38

The Supreme Court just finished issuing its biggest decisions of the term, killing President Joe Biden's $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts, ending affirmative action in higher education and issuing a major decision that impacts gay rights. The decisions over the past week cap off a term that began in October in which the justices also considered big issues involving voting rights and religion. FRANCE 24 correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani comments.