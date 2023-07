EU lawmakers back green bill: Law will protect nature and fight climate change

03:36 © France24

The EU parliament this Wednesday has decided to BACK a major bill to protect nature and fight climate change. Lawmakers had been deadlocked over the measure which was being closely followed by environmentalists who supported the bill and by farmers who were urging a slower response. FRANCE 24's Europe Editor Armen Georgian in Strasbourg tells us what the law sets out to accomplish.