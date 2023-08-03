A fragile ceasefire: FRANCE 24 reports from the Yemeni front line

02:18

For seven years now, Yemen has been mired in conflict. But negotiations are currently taking place in Riyadh between the Houthi rebels and the Arab coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, which is providing military support to the internationally recognised government. A ceasefire has held for several months, but remains fragile. On the front line, Yemeni soldiers still face their enemy. FRANCE 24's Edouard Dropsy was able to join them.