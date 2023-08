Cryonics: a leap from fantasy to reality in Germany?

02:05

In that sleep of death, what dreams may come... More and more people are dreaming that their cryopreserved bodies will one day be reanimated... In Germany, a cyrogenics start-up is offering to preserve its clients' bodies at extremely low temperatures after their death, and promising to resurrect them once medicine has sufficiently advanced. FRANCE 24's Nick Spicer, Anne Mailliet and Marie Pannetrat report.