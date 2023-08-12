Renewed violence breaks out against India's Muslims in lead-up to general election

01:54 Kursida, a Muslim resident in the Indian state of Haryana, whose house was one of some 300 that authorities razed to the ground following clashes between Hindus and Muslims. © France 24 screengrab

Video by: Léa DELFOLIE

With only a few months left before India's general elections, tensions have been rising between the nation's Hindu majority and its Muslim minority. Hindu extremist groups have been leading processions through Muslim-majority areas and chanting racist slogans, leading to reprisals on the part of Muslims. The latest violence erupted on July 31, when a group of Hindu men led a procession in the Nuh district of Haryana state. A report by Léa Delfolie and Sohail Khan.