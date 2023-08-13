Bollywood film "Bawaal" accused of trivialising the Holocaust

02:01

Bollywood feature film "Bawaal", recently released on Amazon, has caused international controversy by using Nazi concentration camps as the backdrop for a romantic comedy. Many of the country's historians have denounced a growing tolerance for Adolf Hitler in India, particularly since Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government came to power in 2014. Hitler’s book Mein Kampf remains one of the country's bestsellers. FRANCE 24 brings you this report by Nabeel Ahmed, Deepika Singh, Lea Delfolie and Khansa Juned.