‘We’re just going, going, going’: Volunteers bring supplies by boat to Hawaii wildfire victims

Volunteers in Hawaii are delivering essential goods via sea to victims of the wildfires that ravaged the town of Lahaina. Many of the displaced residents are staying just north of the town, some of them sleeping in tents on the beach. “The road keeps on getting shut down,” boat captain Doug Clement says. “We get calls from people on the other side, they need cooking oil, diapers, real necessities.” FRANCE 24's Wassim Cornet reports.