January 6 Capitol riot: Two former "Proud Boys" leaders sentenced to 17 and 15 years

01:27

Far-right group "the Proud Boys" spearheaded the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden. Now, more than two and a half years on, two former Proud Boys leaders have been sentenced for their part in the assault. FRANCE 24's Héloïse Mélan and Nicholas Rushworth explain.