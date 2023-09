Deer increasingly unwelcome in US capital to protect Rock Creek Park

In Washington DC, deer overpopulation is impacting the protected green space of Rock Creek Park. The white-tailed animals have consumed native species of plants essential to local biodiversity. The loss of the local insect species which rely on them jeopardise the wider ecosystem. To respond to this threat, National Parks Service biologists decided to conduct annual deer culls.