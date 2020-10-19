Thailand Now, a new information hub
New information hub in English, THAILAND NOW is available on multi digital platforms to make the search for reliable, comprehensive, and insightful information about the country an easy task.
THAILAND NOW will be one of the first English-language information platforms covering a comprehensive range of facts and exclusive stories about Thailand. Managed by an editorial team made up of a diverse group of writers, the website provides genuine points of view on different topics that Thai people want to communicate to international readers.
