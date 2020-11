Voilah! French cinema par excellence

French Film Festival © Voilah

The French Film Festival returns from the 6 to 22 November 2020, with its biggest line-up of 37 feature films. Presented as part of the Voilah! France Singapore Festival 2020, the longest-running foreign film festival in Singapore continues to celebrate the best of French storytelling and share them with local movie-goers. The festival offers a line up across varied genres that you can enjoy in the theaters and in the comfort of your own home.