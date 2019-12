La magia de Dickens despierta cada diciembre con su 'Cuento de Navidad'

10 days to go until we attempt the gargantuan task of an Unabridged #AChristmasCarol yet again! Are you joining us? You should be! No cuts, no revisions! Every beat of Scrooge’s Christmas haunting... (we promise there's intervals!) Mon 23 Dec | Book now: https://t.co/GzIEsZfUsN pic.twitter.com/JyJirnKoY8