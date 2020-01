Angoulême celebra la edición 47 de su célebre festival, dedicado al cómic

Discover Yukito Kishiro exhibition at Espace Franquin, 1 boulevard Berthelot. The mangaka will give a Masterclass on Saturday February 1 at 2 p.m. at the @TheaAngouleme! Places are limited, remember to book at Angouleme Theater #FIBD #FIBD2020 #angouleme #bd2020 #bd #manga pic.twitter.com/tZnNHof8eQ