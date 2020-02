Las intensas lluvias de la tormenta Sabine golpean Alemania, Reino Unido y Países Bajos

⚠️🚨#StormCiara expected to bring winds of up to 80mph across Britain❗️



The strongest winds are expected on Sunday, but disruption could follow into Monday morning.



We advise passengers to check their journeys @nationalrailenq before setting off!



➡️https://t.co/4CBFwPijfO pic.twitter.com/KXeU9JxB0R