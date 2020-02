Siria: fuerzas de Al-Ásad ganan terreno en Alepo y la ONU alerta sobre "horrible" situación

Work has now begun to rehabilitate the rest of the M5 highway from the Aleppo-Idlib axis with bulldozers coming from Aleppo City. Meanwhile, work continues in Hamah-Idlib axis of the highway as well.



All of the highway is expected to be back to service within the next few weeks. https://t.co/9wUbujl8OX pic.twitter.com/fzUuIDm7YU