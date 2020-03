40 millones de personas en California tendrán que quedarse en casa indefinidamente

Just so you guys can get a sense... Bryce & I took a walk today & the #SantaMonicaPier 🎡🎢 stands empty! Even the traffic is seizing...the air quality is probably the best it’s been in awhile. But can u imagine how CA will look 👀 like a wk from now w/the #californiashutdown?!😔 pic.twitter.com/SnPuALWSpx