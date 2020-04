Las muertes por coronavirus bajan por tercer día en España, con 674 fallecidos

El presidente español, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia del 4 de abril de 2020 en Madrid, una imagen distrubuida por el palacio de la Moncloa Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced today the extension of the country's lockdown until April 25 in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, Spain today recorded a second successive daily fall in coronavirus-related deaths with 809 fatalities. The total number of fatalities in the country stands at 11,744, second only to Italy. The number of new Spanish cases also slowed to 7,026, taking the total to 124,736.

Borja Puig de la Bellacasa La Moncloa/AFP