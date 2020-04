Un grupo de madres británicas corre para llevar medicamentos a pacientes aislados

View this post on Instagram

Being kind and helpful is a great way to distract. Feeling grateful that my running community in Bristol is allowing me to stay active and help others. Firstly as part of This Mum Runs I am on a rota to pick up prescriptions from a local chemist and drop off to people who are housebound. Drop one done this morning 😄🏃‍♀️ Secondly - till a week or so ago I was coaching groups of beginner and getting better runners, this of course has stopped. BUT - by the power of what’s app we are well and truly connected and running all the big global marathons together. Each member goes out and compleats what ever mileage they can manage each day (following gov guidelines of course). They share their mile or miles back in with me and then at the end of the evening I add it all up and share back out. So far we have completed LONDON, Paris and nearly done Berlin. We cheer, celebrate and hug virtually. This group makes my heart sing and finishes the day on such a positive note. They are kind, courageous, positive humans who mean the world to me and make each day a little more manageable. ❤️🏃‍♀️ #kindness #kindnessmatters #running #grateful #wellness #resilience #resiliencewarrior #stayinghome #stayingstrong #thismumrunsbristol #thistooshallpass