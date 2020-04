Las aerolíneas atraviesan un turbulento panorama para no caer al abismo en medio de la pandemia

#COVID19 is battering #MiddleEast airlines ✈



🔹Pax revenue:🔻$24 billion

🔹Annual demand:🔻51%

🔹GDP loss: $66 billion

🔹Potential job losses: 1.2 million



The collapse of #aviation will devastate economies & jobs. Urgent Gov support is needed.