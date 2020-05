Barcos de todo el mundo hicieron sonar sus bocinas este Primero de Mayo

ITF Seafarers’ Section chair Dave Heindel celebrates the 1.2 million seafarers, the unsung heroes of global trade, who keep the world moving. We must celebrate and recognise their key role in making sure the world is supplied with medicine, food, fuels and essential goods, and ensure that they are protected in every way through the #COVID19 pandemic and every day after. #WeAreITF #ITFSeafarers #MayDay2020