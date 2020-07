El cambio climático dispara las muertes provocadas por rayos en India

#WaterLevelUpdate



Water level of important rivers of #Bihar at 6:00AM on July 5, 2020.



Officials of #WRDBihar are constantly monitoring all the flood prone areas.#Flood #Monsoon2020@NitishKumar @SanjayJhaBihar @sanjeev_hans97 @MoJSDoWRRDGR @CWCOfficial_GoI @CWCOfficial_FF pic.twitter.com/90eQ0pZjFa