ONU: más de un tercio de los países podrían quedarse sin medicamentos contra el SIDA

⁦@UNAIDS⁩ Global AIDS Update 2020 shows remarkable but also highly unequal progress.

The achievements have not been shared equally within and between countries & that’s why we will miss the 2020 targets.

Read more: https://t.co/u5vKFIg9w1 ⁦@UN⁩ pic.twitter.com/hu7l0PsQOX