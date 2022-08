Chile: a dos semanas del referendo, está en vilo la aprobación de la nueva Constitución

People demonstrate against the draft of the new constitution in Santiago, on August 20, 2022. Chile votes in a referendum on September 4, whether to approve the draft of the new constitution or not. Chile's constitutional convention, made up of 154 members who are mostly political independents, spent a year creating the new document to replace the constitution adopted during Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship (1973-1990).

© AFP/Martín Bernetti