Corte Internacional de Justicia decide este jueves sobre disputa territorial entre Colombia y Nicaragua

Handout picture released by the Colombian Presidency showing Colombia's President Ivan Duque (C) delivering a speech with the presence of ministers and other authorities, at the Colombian island of San Andres in the Caribbean Sea, off the coast of Nicaragua, on April 21, 2022. The United Nations' top court on April 21, 2022, ordered the Colombian navy to stop interfering in Nicaraguan waters, ruling on a longstanding legal battle over maritime borders. The International Court of Justice "finds that by interfering with fishing and marine research activities of Nicaraguan-flagged vessels ... in Nicaragua's exclusive economic zone ... Colombia's has violated Nicaragua's sovereign rights and jurisdiction," presiding judge Joan Donoghue said.

© Presidencia de Colombia