Hong Kong: varios activistas fueron condenados con penas de cárcel por convocar protestas

#HongKong protest coalition leader Figo Chan & ex-lawmakers Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho & “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung have been handed two 18-month jail terms over a banned protest on China National Day in 2019. The sentences are to be served concurrently.https://t.co/kIh5rGixhf pic.twitter.com/ne9bMg1Ja6