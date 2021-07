La temporada de lluvias deja al menos 125 muertos en India, intensificada por el cambio climático

#MaharashtraFloods | In addition to helicopters, the IAF deployed one C-17 and two C-130Js for airlifting 170 personnel and 21T load of NDRF from Bhubaneswar to Pune, Ratnagiri and Goa#RatnagiriFloodRelief



(pics: @IAF_MCC) pic.twitter.com/givGT8lSOJ