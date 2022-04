Ola de calor en el sur de Asia: India y Pakistán con temperaturas récord

The #heatwave in #India and #Pakistan is hitting many millions of people and the economy. Temps topped 45°C (113°F), will ease by 2 May#Heatwaves are one of the signs of #climatechange

Air temps at 1200 UTC from @CopernicusECMWF

WMO roundup at https://t.co/au1UovUieL pic.twitter.com/wGuZXIU2yS