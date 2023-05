China envió a un profesor al espacio, el primer taikonauta civil

🚀 Liftoff! Long March 2F Y16 launches #Shenzhou16 with 3 astronauts on board to China Space Station @TiangongStation, at 01:31UTC on May 30, 2023 from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. https://t.co/TRDqoNvgfZ pic.twitter.com/13DlPhzZMG